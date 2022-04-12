Brokerages Set Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Target Price at $79.14

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.07.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PNR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pentair from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Get Pentair alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNR. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Pentair by 280.4% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pentair during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Pentair during the third quarter worth $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pentair during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PNR traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.56. 1,235,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,740. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15. Pentair has a 12 month low of $52.13 and a 12 month high of $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Pentair had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $988.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

About Pentair (Get Rating)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.