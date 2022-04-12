Brokerages Set Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target at $434.83

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $435.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $386.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,721,624 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,720,240,000 after buying an additional 153,852 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,521,523 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,161,400,000 after buying an additional 46,252 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,824,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,105,483,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,889,113 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $764,524,000 after buying an additional 120,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,681,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $680,630,000 after buying an additional 126,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

LULU stock traded up $7.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $376.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,786,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,387. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $278.00 and a 52 week high of $485.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $326.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $377.94. The stock has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.17, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

