Brokerages Set Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Price Target at $18.40

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.26. The stock had a trading volume of 16,457,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,282,678. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.88 and its 200 day moving average is $17.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $19.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 138.46%.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $27,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,777,926.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 397,160 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 20,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 34,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 27,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 258,272 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 16,035 shares during the period. 58.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

