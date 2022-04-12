Brokerages Set BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Target Price at $49.78

Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.78.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BKU shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of BankUnited from $42.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Get BankUnited alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BKU traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.03. The stock had a trading volume of 14,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.22. BankUnited has a 1-year low of $37.08 and a 1-year high of $49.55.

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $251.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.29 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 37.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BankUnited will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is presently 20.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in BankUnited by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BankUnited by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in BankUnited by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BankUnited by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 5,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

About BankUnited (Get Rating)

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.