Brokerages Set Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) PT at $60.38

Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.38.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATZAF. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$49.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Get Aritzia alerts:

OTCMKTS ATZAF traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,265. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.65. Aritzia has a 52 week low of $23.50 and a 52 week high of $49.33.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts, tops, bodysuits, shirts, blouses, sweaters, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, skirts, jackets, blazers, jackets, coats, shoes, and accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.