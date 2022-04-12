Brokerages Set Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) PT at $60.38

Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.38.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATZAF. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$49.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th.
OTCMKTS ATZAF traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,265. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.65. Aritzia has a 52 week low of $23.50 and a 52 week high of $49.33.
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts, tops, bodysuits, shirts, blouses, sweaters, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, skirts, jackets, blazers, jackets, coats, shoes, and accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.
