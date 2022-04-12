Brokerages Set AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Target Price at $23.80

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.80.

AU has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Investec upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.20 to $24.20 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,699 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 140,903 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 105,275 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,826 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AU opened at $23.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.80. AngloGold Ashanti has a 12-month low of $14.57 and a 12-month high of $26.96.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.1446 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 0.9%.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulfur. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

