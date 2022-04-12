Brokerages Expect Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) to Announce -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.02. Universal Technical Institute reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.70 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Universal Technical Institute.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $105.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.50 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 7.78%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Technical Institute from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Technical Institute currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.56.

Universal Technical Institute stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.81. 4,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,470. The company has a market cap of $290.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.64. Universal Technical Institute has a fifty-two week low of $5.34 and a fifty-two week high of $9.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 41.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 23,086.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 8,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. The company provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians. It also offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

