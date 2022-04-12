Brokerages Expect Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $110.15 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $110.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $109.60 million and the highest is $110.69 million. Lawson Products reported sales of $103.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full year sales of $445.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $445.63 million to $445.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $465.37 million, with estimates ranging from $458.30 million to $472.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lawson Products.

Get Lawson Products alerts:

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $102.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.39 million. Lawson Products had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 13.04%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LAWS. TheStreet downgraded Lawson Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lawson Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lawson Products in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LAWS. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Lawson Products by 6.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Lawson Products by 5.4% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Lawson Products by 223.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lawson Products by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,791,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Lawson Products by 58.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAWS stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.37. The stock had a trading volume of 13,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,606. The company has a market capitalization of $322.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 1.03. Lawson Products has a twelve month low of $33.92 and a twelve month high of $62.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

About Lawson Products (Get Rating)

Lawson Products, Inc distributes specialty products to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, cutting tools and abrasives, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lawson Products (LAWS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lawson Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lawson Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.