Brokerages Expect Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) to Post $3.35 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $3.35 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.40. Essex Property Trust posted earnings per share of $3.07 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full year earnings of $13.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.70 to $14.14. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $15.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.59 to $15.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Essex Property Trust.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 33.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.02 earnings per share.

ESS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $363.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $361.27.

ESS stock opened at $344.55 on Friday. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $278.26 and a 1-year high of $359.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.88, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.18%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total value of $2,234,710.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total value of $4,236,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1,471.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

