Brokerages Expect Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Will Post Earnings of -$1.71 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($1.71) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Carvana’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.11). Carvana posted earnings per share of ($0.46) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 271.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Carvana.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. Carvana’s revenue was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CVNA shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $320.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Carvana from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Carvana from $317.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.00.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $106.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.95 and its 200 day moving average is $208.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.26 and a beta of 2.30. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $97.70 and a fifty-two week high of $376.83.

In other Carvana news, Director Michael E. Maroone acquired 25,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,619,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total value of $148,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,026 shares of company stock valued at $153,014 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Carvana by 1.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Carvana by 0.3% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its position in Carvana by 9.0% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Carvana by 8.8% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in Carvana by 5.1% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carvana (CVNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.