Brokerages Expect Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Will Post Earnings of $4.38 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) will report $4.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty Eight analysts have made estimates for Biogen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.23. Biogen reported earnings per share of $5.34 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Biogen will report full year earnings of $15.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.39 to $16.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $16.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.66 to $21.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Biogen.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.58 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $502.00 to $343.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $324.00 to $276.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $284.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.28.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $210.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $210.54 and a 200-day moving average of $237.31. Biogen has a 1 year low of $192.67 and a 1 year high of $468.55.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,125,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,977,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Biogen by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,932,503,000 after buying an additional 689,662 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Biogen by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000,000 after purchasing an additional 468,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 2,510.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 324,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,266,000 after acquiring an additional 311,731 shares in the last quarter. 82.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

