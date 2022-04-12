Brokerages Expect Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Antero Midstream’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.24. Antero Midstream reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antero Midstream will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Antero Midstream.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $216.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.00 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.92% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

AM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Antero Midstream in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AM. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 3.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 499,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 16,095 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Antero Midstream by 63.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 278,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 107,806 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Antero Midstream by 28.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Antero Midstream by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 425,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream during the third quarter valued at about $149,000. 54.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AM stock opened at $10.88 on Friday. Antero Midstream has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $11.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average is $10.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.27%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.44%.

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

