Brokerages Expect Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AMGet Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Antero Midstream’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.24. Antero Midstream reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antero Midstream will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Antero Midstream.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AMGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $216.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.00 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.92% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

AM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Antero Midstream in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AM. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 3.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 499,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 16,095 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Antero Midstream by 63.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 278,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 107,806 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Antero Midstream by 28.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Antero Midstream by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 425,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream during the third quarter valued at about $149,000. 54.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AM stock opened at $10.88 on Friday. Antero Midstream has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $11.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average is $10.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.27%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.44%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile (Get Rating)

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Antero Midstream (AM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM)

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.