Brokerages Anticipate Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Will Post Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $1.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.15. Henry Schein reported earnings per share of $1.24 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $4.91. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.18 to $5.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Henry Schein.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on HSIC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.33.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $90.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.75. Henry Schein has a 52 week low of $69.12 and a 52 week high of $91.34.

In other news, Director Scott Philip Serota purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.87 per share, with a total value of $85,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $1,997,984.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 93.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

