Brokerages Anticipate Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) to report $0.59 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. Canadian Pacific Railway reported earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $3.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Canadian Pacific Railway.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 35.84% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group raised Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

Shares of CP opened at $74.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of $64.37 and a 1 year high of $84.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.07. The firm has a market cap of $69.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CP. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 372.9% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Pacific Railway (Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian Pacific Railway (CP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.