Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYFC opened at $1.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.63. Broadway Financial has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $4.28. The company has a market cap of $116.26 million, a PE ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 0.95.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a negative net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $6.64 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Broadway Financial by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,086 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 20,331 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC increased its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 2,264,083 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 397,787 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,645 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 24,177 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 24,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,841 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 17,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Company Profile

Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers personal, money market, checking and certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers credit cards, online banking, bank by mail, gold phone and online bill pay. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

