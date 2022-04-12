Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:BYFC opened at $1.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.63. Broadway Financial has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $4.28. The company has a market cap of $116.26 million, a PE ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 0.95.
Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a negative net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $6.64 million for the quarter.
Broadway Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers personal, money market, checking and certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers credit cards, online banking, bank by mail, gold phone and online bill pay. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.
