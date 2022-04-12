Broadscale Acquisition (NASDAQ:SCLE) versus Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Head to Head Review

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) and Broadscale Acquisition (NASDAQ:SCLE – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.9% of Clearway Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.0% of Broadscale Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Clearway Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Clearway Energy and Broadscale Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearway Energy 0 1 4 0 2.80 Broadscale Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Clearway Energy currently has a consensus target price of $37.20, indicating a potential upside of 5.17%. Given Clearway Energy’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Clearway Energy is more favorable than Broadscale Acquisition.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Clearway Energy and Broadscale Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearway Energy $1.29 billion 5.55 $51.00 million $0.44 80.39 Broadscale Acquisition N/A N/A $6.34 million N/A N/A

Clearway Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Broadscale Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Clearway Energy and Broadscale Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearway Energy 3.97% 2.75% 0.70% Broadscale Acquisition N/A -61.52% 1.83%

Summary

Clearway Energy beats Broadscale Acquisition on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Clearway Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clearway Energy, Inc. engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business. The Corporate segment consists company’s corporate costs and include eliminating entries. The company was founded on December 20, 2012 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

Broadscale Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

