Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT Lowered to $657.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $686.00 to $657.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AVGO. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The biggest takeaway from the earnings call was the company’s $10B buyback expected to be completed by FY22, which demonstrates its confidence in its ability to generate superior free cash flows into next year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Srivastava adds that Broadcom’s fundamentals are strengthening as moribund enterprise spending is coming back strong. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $672.48.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $580.61 on Friday. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $419.14 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $596.72 and a 200-day moving average of $577.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $237.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 32.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.50%.

In related news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total transaction of $8,113,875.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.86, for a total transaction of $1,877,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH lifted its position in Broadcom by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 4.1% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 14.2% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

