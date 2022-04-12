Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Broadcom by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 157.9% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total value of $299,665.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total transaction of $8,113,875.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $4.09 on Tuesday, hitting $584.70. The company had a trading volume of 104,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166,064. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $596.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $577.66. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $419.14 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The stock has a market cap of $238.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVGO. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $686.00 to $657.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $672.48.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

