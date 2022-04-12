Brixton Metals (CVE:BBB) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Brixton Metals Co. (CVE:BBB – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 19,794 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 128,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.
The stock has a market cap of C$46.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 5.95.
Brixton Metals Company Profile (CVE:BBB)
