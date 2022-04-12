British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Position Boosted by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its position in British American Tobacco by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 43,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in British American Tobacco by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in British American Tobacco by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 13.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($46.91) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,600.00.

British American Tobacco stock opened at $42.81 on Tuesday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $33.62 and a 1-year high of $47.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.7354 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

