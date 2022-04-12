Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.75.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $1,788,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher S. Boerner sold 29,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $2,043,614.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,668 shares of company stock worth $11,459,888 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BMY. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BMY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.57. 810,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,098,069. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $78.13. The company has a market cap of $166.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.55.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.23%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

