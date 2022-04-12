Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at Citigroup

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Citigroup from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bridge Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bridge Investment Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

NYSE BRDG opened at $18.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.19. Bridge Investment Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.61.

Bridge Investment Group ( NYSE:BRDG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $107.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.80 million. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 17.23%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bridge Investment Group will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 764.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

