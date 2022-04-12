Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Trading 4.3% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) traded up 4.3% during trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $38.25 and last traded at $38.12. 18,899 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 578,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.55.

Specifically, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 65,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $2,678,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, acquired 77,924 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.37 per share, for a total transaction of $2,912,019.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BRZE shares. Cowen initiated coverage on Braze in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Braze from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Braze in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Braze from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Braze from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Braze has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.69.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.64.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts forecast that Braze, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,087,000. Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Lloyd Park LLC purchased a new stake in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $418,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,173,000. Institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Braze Company Profile (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

