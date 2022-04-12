Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Santander reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Braskem in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Braskem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Get Braskem alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAK. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Braskem by 14.1% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Braskem in the 4th quarter valued at $866,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Braskem by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 5,949 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Braskem by 174.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 6,201 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Braskem during the fourth quarter worth about $418,000.

Shares of NYSE:BAK traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $18.93. The company had a trading volume of 8,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,398. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.41. Braskem has a twelve month low of $15.46 and a twelve month high of $26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($2.27). Braskem had a return on equity of 241.17% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Braskem will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Braskem (Get Rating)

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.