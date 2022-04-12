Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $345.18 Million

Analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) will post sales of $345.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $331.28 million and the highest estimate coming in at $356.80 million. Boot Barn posted sales of $258.87 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full-year sales of $1.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $485.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.76 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BOOT shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.75.

BOOT stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $92.40. The company had a trading volume of 355,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,499. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.70 and a 200 day moving average of $103.36. Boot Barn has a 12 month low of $63.72 and a 12 month high of $134.50.

In other news, CFO James M. Watkins purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Hazen sold 2,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $241,346.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,655,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,802,000 after buying an additional 238,170 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,319,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,306,000 after buying an additional 12,570 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 15.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after buying an additional 150,763 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 993,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,247,000 after buying an additional 287,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 199.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 779,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,867,000 after buying an additional 519,172 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

