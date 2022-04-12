boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of boohoo group plc (LON:BOO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 313.50 ($4.09).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 480 ($6.25) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on boohoo group from GBX 350 ($4.56) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 430 ($5.60) price target on boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.11) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

boohoo group stock traded down GBX 1.78 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 87.94 ($1.15). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,257,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,039,000. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 89.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 139.08. The company has a market capitalization of £1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.15. boohoo group has a 12-month low of GBX 63.32 ($0.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 364.90 ($4.76).

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

