boohoo group (LON:BOO) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of boohoo group (LON:BOO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 150 ($1.95) target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BOO. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.11) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 430 ($5.60) price objective on boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on boohoo group from GBX 350 ($4.56) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 313.50 ($4.09).

LON:BOO opened at GBX 87.06 ($1.13) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 89.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 139.08. The company has a market cap of £1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.15. boohoo group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 63.32 ($0.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 364.90 ($4.76).

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

