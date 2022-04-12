Bonded Finance Price Tops $0.0192 (BOND)

Bonded Finance (BOND) traded up 1,050.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 12th. One Bonded Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0192 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bonded Finance has a total market capitalization of $7.36 million and approximately $2,027.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bonded Finance has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Bonded Finance

Bonded Finance (CRYPTO:BOND) is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. Bonded Finance’s official website is bonded.finance/#firstsec . Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bonded Finance

