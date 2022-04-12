Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,810 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,083 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCC. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 46.6% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 655,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,368,000 after acquiring an additional 208,400 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 1,382.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 194,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,481,000 after acquiring an additional 181,071 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 126.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 296,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,013,000 after buying an additional 165,786 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 99.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 293,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,382,000 after buying an additional 146,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

NYSE BCC opened at $68.82 on Tuesday. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $46.51 and a twelve month high of $85.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.50.

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $1.78. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 58.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 15.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.67%.

In related news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 4,000 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $311,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 2,394 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.58, for a total transaction of $197,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,215 shares of company stock valued at $882,242 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BCC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

About Boise Cascade (Get Rating)

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.