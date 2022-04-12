BNP Paribas Begins Coverage on General Motors (NYSE:GM)

BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on GM. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.68.

Shares of GM stock opened at $40.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.30 and a 200-day moving average of $53.56. The company has a market cap of $58.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. General Motors has a one year low of $37.60 and a one year high of $67.21.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patricia F. Russo bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 68.3% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the first quarter worth approximately $804,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.9% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 21,447 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 1,726.0% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 111,204 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,864,000 after acquiring an additional 105,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the first quarter worth approximately $999,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

