BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited (BCPT) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited (LON:BCPT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.38 ($0.00) per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BCPT opened at GBX 116 ($1.51) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 112.34 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 106.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.16, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of £853.03 million and a PE ratio of 16.05. BMO Commercial Property Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 76.10 ($0.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 118.80 ($1.55).

Get BMO Commercial Property Trust alerts:

BMO Commercial Property Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Commercial Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Commercial Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.