BlueCity (NASDAQ:BLCT) Stock Price Up 1.4%

BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT – Get Rating) shares rose 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.40. Approximately 17,264 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 417,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.89.

Get BlueCity alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BlueCity by 33.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 726,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,435,000 after acquiring an additional 183,141 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in BlueCity in the third quarter worth about $213,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlueCity in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in BlueCity in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of BlueCity in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 25.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlueCity Holdings Limited operates a platform for LGBTQ community primarily under BlueCity brand in the People's Republic of China, India, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam. It operates Blued, a mobile app that offers various services to LGBTQ community, including live streaming, advertising, membership, merchandise sales, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlueCity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueCity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.