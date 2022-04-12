Blockstack (STX) Price Hits $0.48

Blockstack (STX) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 12th. One Blockstack coin can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00001398 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Blockstack has traded flat against the dollar. Blockstack has a market capitalization of $358.50 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of Blockstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Blockstack alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.15 or 0.00267304 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003612 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00035046 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00105010 BTC.

Blockstack Profile

STX is a PoX (Proof-of-Transfer) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2017. Blockstack’s total supply is 973,705,260 coins and its circulating supply is 739,781,894 coins. Blockstack’s official message board is blog.blockstack.org . The official website for Blockstack is blockstack.org . Blockstack’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Blockstack

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blockstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.