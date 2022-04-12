Blackstone Minerals (OTCMKTS:BLSTF) Stock Price Up 22.9%

Shares of Blackstone Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSTF – Get Rating) rose 22.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 11,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.40.
About Blackstone Minerals (OTCMKTS:BLSTF)
