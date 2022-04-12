Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Purchased by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 466.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,160 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 86.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 96.8% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Blackstone from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Blackstone from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.64.

BX opened at $115.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.20.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 71.25%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 52,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $3,239,067.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $126.21 per share, with a total value of $631,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 773,862 shares of company stock worth $49,112,487. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

