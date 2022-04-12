BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund stock opened at $12.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.60. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $17.50.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 954 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.41% of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 7.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.