BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund stock opened at $12.29 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $17.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.53.

Get BlackRock MuniAssets Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 12,464 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 139,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 13,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.