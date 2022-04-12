BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.068 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE:BKN opened at $13.85 on Tuesday. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.29.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 141,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 35,432 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after buying an additional 13,737 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 4,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 14.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

