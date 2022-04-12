BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:BKT)

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0344 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of BlackRock Income Trust stock opened at $5.03 on Tuesday. BlackRock Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $6.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the third quarter worth $80,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $460,000. 29.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 1988 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

