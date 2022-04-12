BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.21

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.213 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

NYSE BME opened at $46.09 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.91. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 12-month low of $40.75 and a 12-month high of $49.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $342,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $464,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444 shares during the period.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

