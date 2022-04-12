BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE BDJ opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.91. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $10.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDJ. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 9.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,013,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,530,000 after buying an additional 257,470 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,749,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,714,000 after purchasing an additional 50,603 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $381,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,362,756 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,737,000 after purchasing an additional 37,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,121,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,306,000 after purchasing an additional 31,495 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

