BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Shares Bought by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC grew its position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 231,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 97,684 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 156,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 1,640.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 10,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 163,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. 36.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

BB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on BlackBerry from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities decreased their price target on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on BlackBerry from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised BlackBerry from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.06.

In related news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 16,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $111,738.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BB opened at $6.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.73. BlackBerry Limited has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $20.17.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 60.16%. The company had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackBerry Profile (Get Rating)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.