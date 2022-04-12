Black Diamond Group’s (BDI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their buy rating on shares of Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$6.50 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Black Diamond Group and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

TSE:BDI opened at C$4.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$291.49 million and a PE ratio of 14.44. Black Diamond Group has a fifty-two week low of C$3.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.47.

Black Diamond Group ( TSE:BDI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$96.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$68.90 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Diamond Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Black Diamond Group news, Senior Officer Patrick Melanson sold 20,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.34, for a total value of C$87,174.21. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$547,110.52. Also, Senior Officer Tobias Gerald Labrie sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.60, for a total transaction of C$37,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 161,415 shares in the company, valued at C$742,509. Insiders have sold a total of 48,416 shares of company stock worth $215,380 in the last 90 days.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

