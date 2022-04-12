BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Equities researchers at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BJRI. StockNews.com started coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.38.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

Shares of BJRI stock opened at $26.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.18 and a 200-day moving average of $33.00. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $63.00. The company has a market cap of $610.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.07.

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $291.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.93 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. Analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BJRI. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,107,000 after acquiring an additional 68,138 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,287,000 after acquiring an additional 79,387 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 6.7% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 14.3% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 382,873 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,989,000 after acquiring an additional 47,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter worth $388,000. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Restaurants (Get Rating)

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of February 24, 2022, it operated 211 restaurants in 29 states.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.