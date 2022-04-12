Bitblocks Reaches One Day Volume of $1.00 (BBK)

Bitblocks (BBK) traded 50.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. Bitblocks has a market capitalization of $106,503.04 and $1.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitblocks coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitblocks has traded down 13.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,321.74 or 0.99906474 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00061868 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00024552 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001991 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Bitblocks Coin Profile

Bitblocks is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 273,203,440 coins and its circulating supply is 263,886,015 coins. Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_ . Bitblocks’ official website is bitblocksproject.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBlocks is an hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Bitblocks

