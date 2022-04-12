Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirty-six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $283.52.

A number of analysts have commented on BIIB shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Biogen from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Biogen from $284.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Biogen from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th.

BIIB traded down $4.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $210.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 868,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,603. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Biogen has a twelve month low of $192.67 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The stock has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Biogen will post 15.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,932,503,000 after purchasing an additional 689,662 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Biogen by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,011,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,682,201,000 after acquiring an additional 107,970 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Biogen by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,566,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $375,768,000 after acquiring an additional 184,726 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $373,125,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 9.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,244,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,319,000 after acquiring an additional 106,513 shares in the last quarter. 82.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

