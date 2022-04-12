Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Chairman John Patience Buys 279,329 Shares

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) Chairman John Patience purchased 279,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $499,998.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 337,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,887.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

BDSX stock opened at $1.59 on Tuesday. Biodesix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $19.76. The stock has a market cap of $49.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.87.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.49). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Biodesix, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BDSX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biodesix by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 577,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Biodesix by 360.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biodesix during the fourth quarter worth $275,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biodesix by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 21,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 5,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 9,917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BDSX. Zacks Investment Research cut Biodesix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Biodesix from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.35.

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

