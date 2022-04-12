BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $14.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $21.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reiterated an in-line rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.91.

Shares of BCRX stock opened at $10.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.62 and a 200-day moving average of $14.67. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 2.34. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $19.99.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $47.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.18 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Helen M. Thackray sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $123,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $92,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 68.2% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 51,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 20,970 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $9,940,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 176.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 218,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 139,616 shares in the last quarter. 57.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

