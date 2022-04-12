BIDR (BIDR) Price Down 0.3% This Week

BIDR (BIDR) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 11th. One BIDR coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BIDR has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. BIDR has a total market cap of $15.68 million and approximately $38.59 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About BIDR

BIDR was first traded on June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BIDR is www.tokocrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

Buying and Selling BIDR

