Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $93.10 Million

Brokerages predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) will post $93.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $92.00 million and the highest is $94.20 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp posted sales of $101.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will report full-year sales of $386.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $375.90 million to $396.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $412.85 million, with estimates ranging from $397.30 million to $428.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Berkshire Hills Bancorp.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $90.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

BHLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Shares of NYSE:BHLB traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,226. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.83%.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre acquired 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.48 per share, for a total transaction of $79,596.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Kip acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $292,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 230.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,275 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 30,890 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 250,768 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,874,000 after buying an additional 117,406 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $945,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

